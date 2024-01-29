The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced its return to the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

The move according to the party is for enhanced consensus building.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey and dated January 28, 2024.

The NDC is optimistic about the revitalization of the IPAC, drawing inspiration from the robust Consensus Building Platform established during the tenures of Dr. Afari Djan and Charlotte Osei as Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

“The party anticipates collaborative endeavors that will strengthen Ghana’s electoral system, benefiting not only individual political parties but also upholding the democratic values of the nation,” the statement noted.

The NDC boycotted IPAC meetings March in 2020 after it raised questions about the posture of the Electoral Commission (EC).

However, there were calls from former EC boss, Dr Afari Gyan, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the EC as well for the NDC to return.

But the NDC chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said if the EC will have IPAC be the consensus-building forum, they will not shy away from attending meetings to contribute to discussions for a better Ghana.

Below is the statement: