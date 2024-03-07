Political experts have described the passing of Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ejisu, Dr John Kumah, as shocking.

Dr John Kumah passed in the early hours of March 7 after a brief illness.

Addressing the legislator’s death on JoyNews, a Senior Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, said the death of Dr Kumah is a blow to Ghana and its political landscape.

However, he acknowledged that despite being a profoundly painful tragedy that nobody truly desires to endure, death is a natural cycle.

He prayed that the family of the Deputy Finance Minister be strengthened in these times.

“Very, very shocking and we share in the pain of the family because I know what they are going through now. When you lose somebody that you have developed to this level, this is not good news at all.

“Very painful but we rest in hope that the family will be strong and then we will all follow them and support them in this trying moment. It is sad. Condolences to the family and all those who are linked to him one way or the other,” he said.

Political Marketing Strategist Professor Kobby Mensah said the late legislator was part of the next breed of great Ghanaian politicians stressing his death is unfortunate.

“If we were talking about a generation leadership, clearly he is part of that generation that should the top generation leave these are the guys going to take the helm. But unfortunately, to pass on like this, it is very very unfortunate and very very heartbreaking. I can only say my condolence to the family, this is hard to take, he said.

Professor Mensah advised that everyone take cues from the late legislator’s death and ensure that they take adequate care of themselves to prevent such situations.

“I think it is very important that all of us will take good care of our health. It has become a major issue in terms of not only young people but the entire population. This is really shocking. I mean he is one of the most, I would say, vibrant, lively, young politicians,” he said.

He also extended his condolence to the family and the entire fraternity of the New Patriotic Party.

“I would say that my condolences to the family, to people related to him, and of course to the broader NPP fraternity and the other colleagues that he shares Parliament with,” he said.

