The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has donated some educational resources to support school children at Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, following the devastating impact of Akosombo Dam spillage.

The items included ten thousand pieces of exercise books, cartons of crayons, pens, pencils amongst other assorted learning resources.

Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the National President of the Ghana Bar Association, who led a four-member delegation to make the donation, mentioned that their gesture formed part of their unwavering support to enhance teaching and learning in the enclave after many students suffered the negative impacts of the floods.

He stated that, the students have a promising future, and it was necessary to support them to study hard and achieve their goals.

Mr Boafo indicated that, the GBA was poised to ensure that the lives of students and teachers in the flood-affected areas were protected.

“These students are our future leaders. Many would become great lawyers as we are, so we need to protect and provide for them to secure the future of the country; same applies to our teachers,” he explained.

He pledged the Ghana Bar Association’s commitment to offer a continuous support to the schools in the enclave to enhance quality education.

Mrs Isabella Ayimey, the North Tongu District Education Director, received the items and expressed gratitude to the GBA for their support.

She gave the assurance that the items would be used purposefully.

Mrs Ayimey however called on corporate Ghana to keep extending their support to the schools in the district.

