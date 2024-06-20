The founder and president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has raised concerns over President Akufo-Addo’s decision to extend the contract of Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

This follows a notice dated June 19 from the Audit Service congratulating Mr. Asiedu on his two-year extension.

The decision has sparked widespread speculation, given that Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu was due for statutory retirement on August 1, 2024.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Cudjoe said he is not surprised by the move, noting it as typical behavior of the President.

He questioned the necessity of extending Asiedu’s contract, pondering if Asiedu is the only qualified individual to handle audit matters.

While he acknowledged Mr. Asiedu’s competence, Mr. Cudjoe argued that it is time for fresh talent and suggested that the extension sets an unfavorable precedent.

“I’m not entirely surprised by Nana Addo’s decision to extend this month, I mean that’s what he likes to do in a way, I mean he kicks out people who are doing hard work and then rewards people who even are due for their time and then gives them extensions and all that. Look, this is a very lame way of trying to fight corruption. I mean this man will be forever happy that the president has given an extension for two years.”

“I mean, if the people are going, just let them go, there are many people who are equally qualified, let them come in as well. Why? Is he the only person who can handle audit issues? I’m not saying he’s not a good man, he’s a good guy, but if he’s up for retirement…they should let the man go, what is the business of extending to two years and then so on?”

ALSO READ: