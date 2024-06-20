Pan-African legal and business advisory group has opened an office in Pointe Noire, in the Republic of the Congo. The firm will provide direct legal support for current and upcoming hydrocarbon projects.

The launch ceremony took place at the Atlantic Hotel on June 19 and was attended by Zion Adeoye, CEO of CLG; Strayson Vermeulen – Group (CFO)&COO; Yves Olivier, Director of CLG Congo; and Oneyka Ojogbo, Deputy Managing Director of CLG.

“CLG goes beyond just being a law firm, we are partners to our clients,” stated Adeoye, adding, “We are hoping that you can count on us on the ground in the Congo, across the Central African region and across the continent. We are here to build the industry, to ensure that Congo itself has legal professionals who are highly trained and highly skilled to assist you in your business.”

CLG represents oil and gas companies across 16 African countries, including emerging markets like Namibia and Sierra Leone and established players like Gabon and Nigeria. As such, CLG’s new office in the Republic of the Congo is poised to offer direct support for energy professionals navigating complex transactions and legalities in the oil, gas, mining and renewable energy sectors.

“We are known for our expertise in the areas of corporate tax, employees tax, indirect tax, international tax and other corporate investment vehicles including mergers and acquisitions,” stated Ojogbo, adding, “Our lawyers assist with arbitration, mitigation and other dispute resolution methods around the world and in Congo. If you have any requests, legal or tax or business in any industry or for any matter, think CLG.”

Renowned for its expertise in structuring, financing and developing energy projects, CLG’s local presence provides essential on-ground assistance, minimizing risks and protecting assets.

The Republic of the Congo – boasting over 1.8 billion barrels of proven oil reserves – is a key player in Africa’s oil and gas sector and has ambitions to double hydrocarbon production to 500,000 barrels per day. In February 2024, it became a liquefied natural gas exporter with its inaugural shipment from the Congo LNG project, which monetizes gas from the Marine XII concession.

International oil companies Perenco, Eni, and TotalEnergies are intensively exploring both offshore and onshore reserves, drawing new entrants to the market and heightening the need for specialized legal and strategic advisory services.

For more information about CLG and its service offerings, visit https://CLGGlobal.com/.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of CLG.