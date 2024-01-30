A former National Science and Math Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, Abande Prince Abugri, from Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, is on the verge of giving up on his education due to financial constraints.

Prince was part of the team that represented the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz where they progressed to one-eight stage of the competition.

While in school, he was adjudged the overall best science student during NAVASCO’s speech and prize-giving day.

Prince Abugri receiving an award.

He also won the best problem-based learning student, a novel initiative introduced by the Science Department of NAVASCO and Prof. Millar that requires students to use the concepts of science to solve environmental problems.

Prince Abugri receiving an award

The 19-year-old boy upon completion, obtained 6As and 2Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Education (WASSCE).

Despite his brilliance, he currently lacks the means to cover admission and miscellaneous fees after being offered admission into the Engineering Sciences programme of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, University of Ghana.

In a remarkable journey from Navrongo Senior High School to the University of Ghana, Abande Prince Abugri, a standout student, is facing a financial hurdle in pursuing his dream.

His admission to the University of Ghana is a significant achievement for many, but financial constraints threaten to derail all the hard work he put into coming this far.

According to reports, Prince is required to register promptly before Thursday, February 8, 2024 to be recognized as a student of the school.

However, he is expected to pay an amount of GH¢3,142 as admission fee before getting access to register.

