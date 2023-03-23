Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene, has said that President Nana Akufo-Addo only fulfilled his constitutional obligation when he appointed the three new members of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Addressing claims that the new appointees are NPP card bearers, he said the constitution does not state that as a criterion for disqualification.

“The President only obeyed a constitutional requirement. It is the fulfilment of the constitution. The constitution states that there should be a particular number of people at the EC,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

“NDC is claiming that the new appointees own party cards. Look through the constitution to see if there’s a disqualification for a party card. I don’t know if they have party cards but if they do so what?” he quizzed.

Three new members have been appointed and sworn into office by President Akufo-Addo to the EC of Ghana to replace retired commissioners.

They are Salima Ahmed Tijani, Dr Peter Appiahene, and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng.

They replace Mrs Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Mr Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, and Mrs Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have, therefore, joined Mrs Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Mr Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman for Corporate, and Ms Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.