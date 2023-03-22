Three new members appointed to the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana to replace retired commissioners have been sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They are Salima Ahmed Tijani, Dr Peter Appiahene and Rev Akua Ofori Boateng.

They replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Mr Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have, therefore, joined Mrs. Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Mr. Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman for Corporate and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.

Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission is one of the governance institutions provided under the 1992 constitution of Ghana.

The Commission was established by the Electoral Commission Act (Act 451) of 1993.

It was set up purposely to manage the conduct of all public elections and Referenda, to handle all matters directly related to the conduct of elections in Ghana.

It is made up of seven members – a Chair, two Deputy Chairs and other members who collectively constitute the policy-making and management body of the organisation and exercise general supervision over the activities of all staff.

New Commissioners

The new commissioners were inducted into office on Monday, March 20, at the Jubilee House by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo urged them to uphold diligence in executing their mandate.

Even though their work will be subject to strict scrutiny by the public, President Akufo-Addo urged them not to be scared, and let no one try to cow them into submission.

“On the contrary, let this expectation of the Ghanaian people spur you onto great heights and above all the works of the will of the Ghanaian people is upheld,” he added.

After the swearing-in, Dr Appiahene who spoke on the members’ behalf said they are ready to deliver and contribute to strengthening Ghana’s democracy.

“We are, therefore, aware of the massive responsibilities and tasks that come with it.

“We want to state that we are poised and more prepared to deliver and contribute to the development of our democracy, especially in this digital era.”

Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani

Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani (Nee Salima Sani Mahama) is a banker with close to two decades experience.

She is a Senior Remittance Officer at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Development Studies (UDS), MBA in Project Management (GIMPA) and currently pursuing another post graduate (MSc Finance) at the Accra Business School.

She is a member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and Associate Member of the Board Room Institute.

Rev Akua Ofori-Boateng

Rev Akua Ofori-Boateng is the Director of Programmes for the Anglican Diocese of Accra, a member of the United States Trade Advisory Committee on Africa, and served on the 2020 Eminent Advisory Committee of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

Dr Peter Appiahene

Dr Peter Appiahene, is an Assistant Professor with over 10 years working experience in the Computer Science Industry and Academic Institutions both locally in Ghana and international.

He is currently the Head of Department of Science and Informatics at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) in Sunyani.