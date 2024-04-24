Enterprising Ghanaian midfielder, Frank Adei Jr. was adjudged man of the match in the Swedish top flight over the weekend for his side IFK Varnamo in their narrow 1-0 victory over Sirius.

The 20-year-old marked yet another appearance; his third game for the visitors, Varnamo with an excellent display at the Studenternas IP Stadium (Uppsala) on Saturday when he contributed to his team’s first win in the Swedish Premier League this season.

The Ghanaian skilful midfielder, who played 90 minutes, was rated 4.4/5 after the game to emerge man of the match.

The former Bibiani Gold Stars and Star Madrid FC central midfielder is expected to continue his fine form and bring his expertise to bear in playing a key role for his side as the club seeks to get a respectable position in the end.

Head coach of IFK Varnamo, Anes Mravac hailed youngster, Frank Adjei Jr for his exceptional performance that aided his team’s victory of the season.

Varnamo FC has had a poor start in the new season in Sweden after four games but victory over the weekend has propelled them out of the drop zone.