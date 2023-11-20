Ghana beat Eswatini 2-0 to progress to the final round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers an 8:1 aggregate score.

The Black Princesses went into Sunday’s game looking for the double over their opponents having beaten them 6-1 in the 1st leg.

Beline Nyarko continued her fine form with one goal and one assist to give Yussif Basigi’s side a smooth passage to the final round of the qualifiers.

Beline started it all with a dinked finish in the 6th minute to give Ghana the lead after connecting to Wasiima Mohammed’s cross.

Six minutes later, she turned the provider after beautifully setting up Sarah Nyarko for the second goal.

The Black Princesses had many shots on goal – but failed to make them count as they went into the break with a 2:0 advantage.

Yussif Basigi introduced Rose Boakyewaa and Yazdadatu to open up the Eswatini defence but that didn’t yield any result as the game ended 2-0.

Ghana will now play Senegal in the final round of qualifiers in January 2024.