The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has disclosed that Laryea Kingston, coach of the Black Starlets, engaged in a misconduct.

Kingston publicly announced his resignation shortly after the team suffered a 2-1 loss to Burkina Faso in the ongoing WAFU B U-17 championship, catching many by surprise and leading to speculation about the reasons behind his sudden departure.

In a statement released on Sunday, the GFA accused the 43-year-old former Black Stars player of using foul language and exhibiting other inappropriate behaviour.

GFA statement below:

The Ghana Football Association has taken note of the decision of the Head Coach of the National U17 Team, the Black Starlets, Laryea Kingston, to leave the team following his behaviour after the WAFU ZONE B U17 qualifier Semifinal match against Burkina Faso on 25th May 2024.

Laryea Kingston’s decision has been supported by his subsequent actions.

Coach Kingston announced to the players and the coaching staff that he has resigned whilst using inappropriate language.

He subsequently said same in his post-match Press Conference.

Coach Kingston also got off the Team Bus whilst the team was on its way to the Team Hotel.

He failed to attend the Team’s evening meeting with the Management Committee and has since not reported at the Team Hotel.

For the 3rd place playoff match between Ghana and Nigeria scheduled for Tuesday, 28th May 2024, the current Assistant Coaches will take charge with support and from the Technical Director of the GFA.