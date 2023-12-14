FIFA (https://www.FIFA.com) retains Panini as its exclusive partner for official stickers, trading cards, trading-card games and digital collectibles; in addition to its traditional collections, Panini’s licensed products will undergo a modern transformation and incorporate innovative digital integrations for new fan groups; new releases will be launched to fans worldwide in the coming months.

FIFA and Panini have announced the renewal of their long-standing partnership, which dates back over 50 years and has inspired generations of football fans since the 1970 FIFA World Cup Mexico™.

Under the new agreement, Panini will remain as FIFA’s exclusive partner for official stickers, trading cards, trading-card games and digital collectibles, including for the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ and other FIFA competitions and events.

This latest chapter marks a significant milestone in the historic relationship between the two organisations. Panini’s traditional collections will undergo a modern transformation, including by incorporating innovative digital integrations to cater to the evolving interaction with today’s fan community, while simultaneously serving the same collectors and fans from the past 50 years, ever since the first collection was launched for Mexico 1970.

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, said:

“We are thrilled to announce the renewal of our historic partnership with Panini, which highlights our shared commitment to enhancing the fan experience, embracing innovation and building stronger connections across generations and fan communities.”

“As partners for over 50 years, we now embark on a new and innovative journey to inspire, engage and unite football fans worldwide, ensuring that the spirit of the game continues to captivate hearts and minds for years to come.”

Elisabetta Mussini, Group Licensing Director at Panini, added:

“We are really proud of the continuation and expansion of the partnership with FIFA. For us, this agreement represents recognition of our strong commitment to collectors and football fans in general and we will ensure that we offer them products and experiences never seen before.”

“Many things have changed in the last five decades, but the passion of football fans and the desire to share it with supporters from all around the world is still there. Thanks to the joint effort of FIFA and Panini their engagement will reach a totally new level.”

To find out more, and to stay up to date with upcoming launches, please visit www.PaniniGroup.com.

