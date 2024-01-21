Ferran Torres netted a hat-trick as Barcelona survived a scare away at Real Betis to claim a 4-2 win in LaLiga.

Torres scored twice early on before Xavi’s side were stunned in the second half by Isco’s brace.

Joao Felix, who came off the bench, was set up by Torres to score before the potent winger finished once more to keep Barca within seven points of leaders Real Madrid.

Betis started brightly and should have scored after four minutes.

The creative Isco gained possession after a flick-on and the experienced 31-year-old coolly lifted the ball over the Barca defence and into the path of Luiz Henrique, who shot over for a goal kick.

The visitors responded and also went close in the 14th minute.

Frenkie De Jong instinctively found midfield partner Pedri, who made a dangerous run in behind but, typically for the match to that point, the Spaniard struggled to compose himself and his effort looped over the bar.

But after 21 minutes Barca made it 1-0. Pedri evaded his marker to find space in behind and cut the ball back to find Torres, who tapped into the open net to give his side the lead.

Lamine Yamal was pulling the strings for Barca. Minutes after his curled effort rattled the post, the 16-year-old used his footwork to spin a defender and play in Robert Lewandowski. Although the striker was offside, the pass highlighted Barca’s first-half dominance.

The visitors doubled their lead on 48 minutes. Yamal wreaked havoc down the right, beating his man before his cross struck the upright and fell nicely to the feet of Torres who tapped home from close range again to strengthen Barca’s advantage to 2-0.

The hosts need a response and Isco provided it in style with a quickfire double.

After 56 minutes Inaki Pena punched the ball into the danger zone where Isco sweetly struck a half-volley into the back of the net.

And the former Real Madrid man stunned his former rivals when he scored again just three minutes later.

Henrique picked up a smart position on the right and tested the unsteady Pena with a cross. The keeper failed to react and Isco capitalised by looping the ball into the open net to level the score at 2-2.

Felix was sent on and the Portugal international had an immediate impact when he combined with Torres before producing an expert outside-of-the-boot finish in the 90th minute to separate the sides at 3-2.

And in stoppage time Torres completed his hat-trick with a deft chip over the keeper to round off the victory.