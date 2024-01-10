The emergency meeting of the Berekum Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) regarding the order given to the operators of Semanhyia Farms at Senase has ended conclusively, pending feedback from the Traditional Council before a decision is taken.

The Berekum Traditional Council issued a two-week ultimatum to the operators to clear their goats after five years because tradition forbids it.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Adjei, stated, “Members of the MUSEC were highly interested in the guy’s business. However, due to the order from the traditional council, they were invited. They have assured us that they are also going to hold an emergency meeting on it. So, we are waiting to hear the final results from them. But I am very optimistic about that.”

He continued, “The Paramount Chief, who is the president of the traditional council, is deceased, and for that reason, they have appointed an acting president. Fortunately or unfortunately, he was in Accra during the meeting. So, three sub-chiefs were appointed to represent him, and they have decided to convey the message to him. He is arriving today from Accra. They assured us that we must relax.”

The Chief Executive of the farm, Frederick Benneh Frimpong, expressed, “To be honest with you, I was very surprised by the amount of support and understanding that the stakeholders or members of that committee in Berekum expressed during that meeting. It was a very fruitful meeting.

“The Berekum Traditional Council and the acting chief of Berekum had sent delegates to that meeting to hear what is going on and the story from me. So that they can also deliberate and make a decision. The MCE of Berekum expressed his concern and sadness after visiting the farm. I also told them what had happened, the number of interactions we have had, and the results, and what has forced us to sell our goats until the intervention. So, we are waiting on the people, the traditional council, to give us feedback. So all fingers crossed, we are hoping to hear from Nananom today or tomorrow.”

