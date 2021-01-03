Musician, Simi has been bashed by in Nigeria after publicly rejecting a fan’s portrait.

The fan, who sought to back his New Year’s wish to his favourite was disappointed when she suggested the sketch looks nothing like her.

Who is this oh https://t.co/BUcgZRyzDQ — Simi (@SympLySimi) January 2, 2021

“Who is this oh”, “It wasn’t me,” was the statement she made which angered her fans.

Some said rather than kill the artist’s spirit and joy, she could have just shown gratitude for the efforts made.

If someone calls ur phone and asks for Mutiu and you're not Mutiu, will you not tell them it's a wrong number? https://t.co/QTppm9MZQm — Simi (@SympLySimi) January 2, 2021

Simi, in reply, quizzed if the critic would answer to a call made to a different name; suggesting she won’t appreciate what doesn’t best fit her.

Her fans expressed disgust in her latest post and actions, forcing her to apologize to the artist after hinting her utterances were mere jokes.