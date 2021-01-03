It was a sight to behold when the Nru Umueze Oboama community celebrated legendary actor, Kanayo O Kanayo after being called to bar.

The celebration was to honour the thespian and share their excitement in getting a first-ever lawyer for the area.

The members presented him with gifts, ranging from crates of drinks and fowls.

He also shared videos from the gathering on his social media pages.



In a subsequent post, Kanayo O. Kanayo said that they had come to see if what he posted on social media on September 15 when he was called to bar, was true.



The movie star said that he cleared their doubts and he also urged them to be on the right side of the law. He said that he would also do his best to provide legal services for them.



In his words:



“They came to find out if what they saw all over the social media on September 15th was true, that their son was called to the Bar. I confirmed and urged them to always be on the right side of the Law, I will do my utmost to provide legal services . (1) if you sleep with somebody’s wife, DO NOT CALL ME (2) If you defraud someone, DO NOT CALL ME.”

See the post below: