Rapper, D-Black has worn the hearts of many after giving freebies on Twitter.

To make the New Year a memorable one, D-Black on Saturday January 2, 2020 paid the school fees of about 30 of his followers for the 2021/22 academic year.

Others had money to pay rent, bills and buy foodstuffs.

Aside this, known in private life as Desmond Blackmore, together with some fans will donate to orphanages Sunday afternoon.

Some beneficiaries of the gift spree, otherwise known as the D-Black New Year giveaway, posted receipts of the monies received.

They showered the ‘enjoyment Minister’ with accolades and blessings for reaching out to them.

Below is the tweet