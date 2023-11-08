The Minister of Energy and the leadership of the Volta River Authority (VRA) are set to appear before Parliament today.

They are expected to provide a detailed briefing on the recent spillage of the Akosombo Dam and its severe impact on communities along the Volta River basin.

Over the past few weeks, numerous residents in parts of the Volta and Greater Accra Regions have faced displacement, witnessing their homes and properties, including farmlands, submerged due to the overflow of water from the dam.

Addressing Parliament last week, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, assured that his ministry would be transparent and accountable to the public on the situation.

“VRA is under the Ministry of Energy, we take responsibility. It is a national disaster, an emergency. It is not only affecting people in the South. I would have requested even more time, but this house also needs to be informed about what is going on and the government’s response activities. I am not the lead government agency.”

“There is an inter-ministerial advisory team, but we will take responsibility and come to inform you about what VRA has done and hasn’t done once we have completed everything… And I do pledge that if it is on Wednesday, I will be here with VRA,” he stated.