The Multimedia Group Limited has launched the most comprehensive coverage for the 2024 general elections.

Your Election Headquarters will serve Ghanaians with accurate and in depth information before, during and after the election on Joy News and ‘Kokromoti’ Power on Adom FM and Adom TV.

The team as part of the launch stormed the streets of Accra to solicit views from the electorates about how the economy is being managed.

While some have resolved not to vote in this year’s elections, others say they will vote against deceit and bad governance.

Below are infographics detailing their expectations:

