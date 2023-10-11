In an endeavour to expand its market reach, Egypt is gearing up to introduce its superior ceramic products and top-notch building materials to the African market.

Traditionally, Egypt is known for exporting its high-quality ceramic products primarily to Europe and the Middle East.

With a reputation built on excellence and durability, they have now set their eyes on promoting these products to their African neighbours.

To facilitate this expansion, a three-day ceramics expo and conference was organized in Cairo, Egypt.

The primary objective of this event is to showcase Egypt’s ceramic and building materials, backed by a robust product guarantee ranging from 5 to 10 years.

Ghana emerged as a notable presence at the Expo, sending a delegation of 15 individuals, all representing the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry.

Leading this group was the dynamic Chief Executive Officer, Emmanuel Cherry. The Ghanaian delegation included Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng, President of the IET-GH, Engr. Eric Atta Sonno, an IET-GH Council member on the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, Engr. Davor Wonder Salami, Chairman of the Civil Division of IET-GH, and Engr. Awal Mohammed, President of the Electrical Association of Ghana.

Ghana’s substantial representation at the Expo signifies the country’s commitment to fostering strong trade ties with Egypt and seizing the opportunity to access premium ceramic and building materials.

By participating in this event, Ghana positions itself as a key player in furthering intercontinental trade within the African continent.

The Ceramic Expo and Conference in Cairo marks a significant step towards unlocking the immense potential within Africa.

Egypt’s decision to diversify its market reach not only strengthens intercontinental trade but also ensures that Africa benefits from the high-quality products the region is known for.

This initiative is poised to foster collaboration and mutual growth, setting the stage for a promising future in the African construction and ceramics industry.

As the Expo unfolds, it is evident that this expansion into Africa will play a pivotal role in strengthening trade relations, enhancing the quality of construction, and contributing to the broader economic development of the region.

Egypt’s high-quality ceramic products and building materials, backed by a solid guarantee, are set to become a vital component in shaping Africa’s rapidly evolving construction landscape.