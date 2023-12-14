I read with dismay the criticisms and vitriolic attacks on management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for donating 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service.

I wonder if the critics especially on social media are being sarcastic or are dead serious about their actions.

I was taken aback when I listened to acclaimed energy experts including former Minister for Power, Dr. Kwabena Donkor.

They argued that, ECG woes power producers so it cannot donate to the Police which has over the years been protecting its installations across the country.

Ei! how is owing power producers linked to a public good. Is Dr. Kwabena Donkor saying management did not take this into consideration before deciding to donate to the Police?

He [Dr. Donkor] should come again. As a former Power Minister, he should know protecting installations is also of paramount importance.

I can bet my last dollar on the Board Chairman of ECG, Keli Gadzekpo. He will not agree to this donation if it not worth it.

Mr. Gadzekpo had explained that, the support to the Police was to acknowledge and reward the hard work of police officers that protected ECG officials in their operations across the country.

This explanation is very tenable in my opinion given the massive theft at ECG installations which leads to incessant power cuts across the country.

These same people pooh poohing the donation will be the first to run to social media and complain about power cuts known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ when the same institutions is thanking the gallant men in the security service for protecting their installations.

I see the gesture as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a timely public good.

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, police visibility is needed and these motorbikes will help police personnel fight crime effectively.

I totally support the donation 100 percent and will urged ECG management to extended a similar gesture to other security service.

Kudos to ECG!

You have done a great public service.

I rest my case.