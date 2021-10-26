The Electricity Company of Ghana ( ECG) has reported that seven of its transformers have been stolen in the Ketu South and North Municipalities and the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region.

The transmitters were stolen in Wuduaba, Zuime, Segbe, Panyi, Ave Xevi, Adafianu, and Tsape being the most recent, which occurred on the 19th of October 2021.

Stolen transformer

The power distribution company could not account for the unfortunate incidents, since residents in the affected communities have refused to disclose information on the incident.

Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Obeng Antwi, therefore, described the development as unfortunate and urged the general public to own ECG installations in their various communities and be vigilant to prevent such theft cases.

“Imagine if there was a hospital there, how will patients survive? If there was a school there, how will students learn? We humbly appeal to the public to help us curb the menace of transformer theft and also setting fires to burn poles,” he said.

Stolen transformer

“Without the help of the community, we cannot stop this act, so please let’s be vigilant. Let’s own and protect ECG installations (poles, cables, and transformers) in our respective electoral areas,” he said.

“When anyone realisees there is a power outage, he or she should check on the transformer serving the area first before calling ECG because the activities of such people lead to lights out before they carry out their illegal operation,” he concluded.