Two teenagers were found dead inside a car close to a school, the police have said.

The students, who were in the equivalent of Lower Sixth, were found in a vehicle on the campus of Don Steed Elementary School in North Carolina early on Sunday morning.

They’ve been named as Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez by a spokesperson for Hoke County Schools.

Britany and Ailton were in a year together at Hoke County High School.

The pair were formerly boyfriend and girlfriend, family members told WRAL.

Their loved ones do not believe their was any animosity between the couple, the publication reported.

Mystery surrounds the deaths, which is being investigated by the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office, ABC11.

A representative for the sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected.

Yenifer Luna Luna, a friend of both students, said Britany was “always smiling” and ready to joke around.

Leonardo Jimenez, a close friend of Ailton, said: “I always saw him as a brother. I wanted to be like him.

“I grew out my hair to be like him because he had curls. I always wanted curls.”

Balloons were released in the pairs’ honour by weeping students following a football game at the school.

“This is a great loss for our entire district family,” Superintendent Dr. Debra Dowless said in a statement.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the HCHS community in their time of need.”