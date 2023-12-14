Former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, has criticised the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for donating 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, the Service received the motorbikes from ECG as part of the Company’s efforts to enhance police operations nationwide.

However, the Pru East MP deemed the gesture as highly irresponsible on the part of ECG, especially considering its substantial indebtedness to Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Expressing his disappointment with the donation, Dr Kwabena Donkor, a Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, wants “the Ministers of Energy and State Enterprises to call the ECG management to book.”

“I read with shock on Tuesday that the Electricity Company of Ghana had donated 200 motorbikes to the Ghana Police Service. Ordinarily, any such donation would have attracted my approval.

“But with this particular one, ECG has no business taking over the responsibility of the state to provide logistics for the Ghana Police.”

He added, “ECG is in debt for billions of cedis. Indeed, 2 weeks ago, the Minister of Finance had to intervene to stop Sonon Asorgli from shutting down because of ECG’s indebtedness to IPPs.

“For an entity that cannot pay its indebtedness, they have no business buying motors for the Ghana Police.

“It is the height of irresponsibility on the Management of ECG to donate motorbikes to the Ghana Police when they cannot pay their debt.”

