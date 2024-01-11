Ecobank (www.Ecobank.com), official sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d’Ivoire 2023, in partnership with VISA, has been privileged to host the tournament’s trophy at its Ivorian headquarters in Le Plateau, Abidjan. The “Trophy Tour”, which began in October 2023 with visits to the 24 participating countries, ended in Abidjan, paving way for the official start of the competition on 13 January.

The historic event was a momentous occasion as it brought together citizens united by passion for football. Ecobank customers joined dignitaries from VISA, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Ecobank in admiring the trophy prior to Africa’s biggest sporting event. To further enthuse the younger generation, Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire invited pupils from École Primaire Publique Deux Plateaux Nord in Abidjan to see the trophy tour. Ecobank recently renovated the school as part of its Ecobank Day initiatives held in October last year to commemorate the Bank’s flagship annual day dedicated to beneficial social impact. Through the “Trophy Tour”, Ecobank has demonstrated the unifying power of African football by uniting the different communities attending the celebration.

The triumphant entry of the trophy to Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire’s headquarters was accompanied by drums, firecrackers and a dancing troupe. The display of the trophy was accompanied by the official anthem of the Coupe d’Afrique des Nations (CAN) 2023.

Paul-Harry Aithnard, Managing Director of Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire and Regional Executive for UEMOA, said, “We are extremely proud to be an official sponsor of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and to have the opportunity to share this unique event with our community in Côte d’Ivoire. As an official partner of the competition, we share the emotional bond that hundreds of millions of Africans have with the magic that football brings. This trophy, beyond its symbolism, embodies our dedication to excellence, unity and the enhancement of our continent through sport. We would like to express our deep gratitude to our partner VISA for the great partnership so far and it is our joint wish that this event will bring generations together on and off the pitch.”

On his part, Ismahill Diaby, Vice President and General Manager of Visa West and Central Africa, added: “I am delighted to celebrate our partnership with Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire at the presentation of the African Cup of Nations trophy. We at Visa are passionate about sport bringing communities together and we are delighted to be working with Ecobank to make this competition memorable.

“Our commitment to sport extends beyond the stadiums, and we are excited to support our partners in introducing innovative digital payment solutions to Côte d’Ivoire. We believe that these solutions will facilitate the experience of football fans during this prestigious competition. By joining forces, we aim to offer convenient and secure payment solutions, contributing to technological advancement and fan satisfaction throughout this major sporting event in Côte d’Ivoire.”

Ecobank Côte d’Ivoire, in partnership with VISA, has some wonderful surprises in store for the fans of African football, giving them the opportunity to live out their passion through special offers on Ecobank Visa Cards. Numerous Fanzones are being set up across the country to enable fans to come and support their favourite team in an original way.

