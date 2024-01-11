Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has refuted reports claiming she had passed.

This comes days after the actress posted a photo of a lit candle on her Instagram page with the caption “a rare gem is gone.”

This post sparked concern among fans who began speculating about what might have transpired while others claimed that the post was announcing her passing.

In a video shared on social media, Ngozi Ezeonu addressed the situation, expressing frustration at the numerous calls she received after certain blogs reported the news.

The actress was furious that a post she made on her social media account mourning the loss of someone dear to her was misinterpreted as her death.

“I lost a very close friend of mine; I posted a candle, a half-burnt candle, and they now put my picture on that candle, and everybody is saying that I died. Some people even went to the extent of saying that it was my son who posted my death,” Ngozi Ezeonu explained.

Visibly angered, the veteran actress criticised certain blogs for spreading false information and using her name for publicity.

“It is wrong. It is not everything you play with. In journalism, what you do when in doubt is you leave out. If you cannot get across to the person to at least confirm the story, you don’t post.”

The veteran actress assured her fans and well-wishers that she is alive and healthy, urging them to dismiss the misleading reports.

To the blogs, she warned: “Don’t try it again. This is a new year; why would anybody want to hurt each other just because they want people to follow them?”