The Eastern Regional Library Directorate at the annual end of year meeting in Koforidua honoured the best performing libraries and staff in the region.

The Regional Director, Mr. Evans Korletey-Tene stated that, despite the year being a challenging one, staff input has been excellent.

He further stated that the Authority has reached thousands of users across the region whiles increasing its presence in several districts.

He said the Regional directorate since 2019 has increased it’s libraries from 6 to 25 whilst ensuring hundreds of thousands of users have access to conducive reading spaces.

He also stated that “you have all demonstrated high level of dedication and commitment to a good course and must be commended for your unwavering support to ensuring success is achieved”

The event saw the D. C. Kwame Kwakye Library in Akim Oda emerged the overall Best Branch library in the Region.

The Nkawkaw branch Library also emerged the Innovative Branch Library whiles the Suhum library also took home the Promising Branch library in 2023.

The Mobile Library and Extension Unit was also rewarded for being the most productive Unit.

Branches were rewarded with citations and cash prizes.

Some individual staff were also recognized for their selfless contributions to the Authority in 2023.

Elijah Asumang, Samuel Agbemebiase, Richard Kono and Richard Amankwah were all rewarded with cash prizes for going the extra mile to ensure the success of the Authority in the region.

Receiving the award, George Osafo, the D.C. Kwame Kwakye Librarian thanked the Eastern Regional Director for the recognition. He said it will go a long way to motivate his team to put in extra effort in every part of their jobs.

