The Eastern Regional Directorate of the Ghana Library Authority received support from the National Readers’ Association.

The support which came in books worth over Gh¢72,000 was supplied to the regional library in aid of the 2023 flagship project “My First Library Card”, a library scholarship initiative.

The Ghana Library Authority declared 2023 as the Year of Digital Learning with a key focus on eliminating learning poverty through digital reading.

In the bid for the regional library to meet the set objectives, a flagship project dubbed ‘My First Library Card’ was launched.

The focus of this project is to make available reading materials to Ghanaians in the region who are less privileged to benefit from services of static libraries through the use of the Mobile Library service with support from individuals and corporate institutions.

The National Readers Association is a non-governmental institution that has prioritised education across the region and has supplied thousands of reading materials to Ghanaians with a mission of ensuring that every child learns how to read and write before age 10.

The association which is headed by Mr. Christopher Ebenezer made available books worth over 72,000 Ghana cedis to support the operations of the Ghana Library Authority in the Eastern Region in order to reduce the level of illiteracy burdening the nation.

On receiving the books, the Eastern Regional Director, Mr Evans Korletey-Tene could not hide how excited he was and indicated that the mission of the National Readers Association aligned with the operations of the Ghana Library Authority.

He further stated that the Eastern Regional Library has since 2017 been very instrumental in ensuring there is a drastic reduction in learning poverty nationwide. He further stated that there have been calls for more reading materials to be supplied to rural Ghana hence the availability of these books was timely.

Mr. Christopher Ebenezer, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Readers Association in a brief statement indicated that the Association was poised to help increase the literacy rate of Ghanaians hence was positioned to support literacy institutions with thousands of books.