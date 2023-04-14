Residents of Sehwi Bibiani in the Western North region are protesting against authority’s failure to fix a broken footbridge in the area.

The bridge, which broke in 2019 has cut off about towns including Ahodwo, Estate and Gee Akurase that rely on it to cart goods and services from one community to another.

The angry residents told Adom News said the situation requires an emergency government intervention because the bridge is now a death trap.

The livid residents fear the situation could get worse if the rains set in.

Meanwhile, the Assemblyman for the New Town/Kyekyewere Electoral Area, Samuel Kwagyire said appeals to Bibiani Municipal Assembly, Urban Roads has fallen on deaf ears.

He appealed to philanthropists to come to their aid.