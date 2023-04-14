Three accused persons who escaped from the Nkwanta Police cells but were re-arrested from their hideout have been jailed.

The three are to serve two years in prison each after they pleaded guilty with an explanation to the crime of conspiracy, escaping lawful custody, causing unlawful damage, and causing harm.

The two suspects, Stephen Kwame Asamoah, 25 years and Mohammed Kadri, 20, will serve two years each.

However, Danjumah Afu will serve 4 years for two offenses for which he was charged: escaping from lawful custody and causing harm after the police prosecutor Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah read the facts to them to which they pleaded guilty with explanation.

The judge accordingly convicted and sentenced Danjumah Afu to two years imprisonment.

After explaining themselves to the court, the presiding judge, His Honour Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, said their explanations do not exonerate them from the crime but rather affirm their guilt.

The plea of not guilty was entered for the accused person on causing unlawful damage and the case was adjourned to 27 April 2023.

