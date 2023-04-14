A Jasikan Circuit Court has sentenced a 25-year-old man identified as Stephen Kwame Asamoah to 12 years imprisonment for defiling a four-year-old girl in Nkwanta South of the Oti Region.

The presiding Judge, His Honour Alfred Kwabena Asiedu, sentenced the accused person after he pleaded not guilty to the charge as the case went to full trial.

The police prosecutor Detective Inspector Nkansah told the court that the accused person, Stephen Kwame was invited to an outdooring programme by the father of the victim.

After the programme, the accused was relaxing in one of the rooms in the house when the four-year-old victim came in looking for her father.

He said, the accused took advantage of the victim and lured her onto the bed with his mobile phone to play games during which he removed her panties and had carnal knowledge of her.

The case was later reported to the police and the accused was arrested.

After a full trial of the case, the accused was found guilty of the charge and sentenced to 12 years in prison with hard labour.

