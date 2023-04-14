Nine persons have been arrested by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in some parts of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital for selling unregistered products.

The Eastern Regional FDA office together with the Koforidua Central Police Command on Thursday, April 13, 2023, organized a swoop at five major information centres within three areas.

The suspects were apprehended for engaging in the sale of unauthorized products such as herbal medicines and cosmetic products in the form of capsule mixtures and balms.

Areas visited by the three teams included Nkurakan, Asokore, and Efiduase.

Other areas include lorry stations and Herbal retail shops within the New Juaben South Municipalities.

Mr George Ampofo Ayeh, the Regional FDA Public Relations Officer on Nkawkaw-based radio station, Agoo FM said authorities are on the verge of eradicating unregistered drugs from the Ghanaian market.

He said a series of similar exercises will be held across regions with their focus on suspicious information centres and hidden areas.

The five-hour operation, which commenced at 5:30 to 10:00 am was the first phase of the exercise which targeted information centres due to complaints reaching the FDA of suspicions of selling illegal products.

Adding up, he indicated that the second phase of the exercise would also be on the selling of unregistered sex enhancement products or aphrodisiacs.

The arrested victims who fall within owners of information centres, retailers and product manufacturers are assisting police investigations and will be arraigned in court for further investigations.

The PRO assured the public that the new development should not be a disturbance to the public but rather streamline the activities of information centres to do the right thing while serving the public.