The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has donated motorbikes and street lights to the Security Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, on Tuesday, May 28.

In a social media post on Wednesday, May 29, Mr Dumelo expressed hope that his contribution would help combat phone snatching and petty thefts on both the Legon and UPSA campuses.

He emphasized the importance of student security and protecting their property.

Mr Dumelo highlighted that ensuring student safety is a priority for him, expressing his commitment to supporting measures that enhance campus security and improve the overall safety environment.

“Yesterday I presented 2 brand new motorcycles and street lights to the security department of the University of Ghana. I hope this kind gesture will aid them to combat incidents of phone snatching and petty thefts on Legon and UPSA campuses. The students need to be protected,” he stated.

READ ALSO: