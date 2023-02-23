Ghanaian actor and skit maker Dr Likee and his crew, known for their hilarious skits, showed a different side to themselves on set.

In a video, they took a moment to remember the late Christian Atsu, who lost his life in a tragic earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

On the morning of their shoot, Dr Likee and his crew gathered and said a touching prayer in memory of Christian Atsu.

The group paid their respects to the departed soul and expressed condolences to his family and loved ones.

The entire crew was filled with grief and sadness as they mourned the loss of a life that was taken too soon.

The stars on set with Dr Likee, including Kyekyeku, Ama Tundra, Confion, and Awurama, all had sad faces as they mourned the late footballer.

As they finished their prayer, Dr Likee and his crew observed silence to honour Christian Atsu’s memory.

The usually energetic and boisterous group stood still, heads bowed, and hands clasped together. Some crew members even shed tears as they remembered the late football star.