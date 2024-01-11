The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has advised his party members not to repeat the same mistakes committed by the current government.

In his address to his party executives and former government appointees in South Tongu on Thursday, Mr Mahama urged them to remain focused on their values of integrity and honesty as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 elections.

He stressed that these qualities are key to winning and keeping power and that the NDC must hold itself to the highest standards.

“We must look up. We must govern better when we come into office. We must fight corruption harder. We must be more transparent and accountable. We must, most of all ease the economic burden of the people as soon as possible. It will take some time but we must work at it,” Mr Mahama said.

“We must be modest, we must be humble, and we must not be arrogant. Some people when you appoint them, the arrogance of power begins to show.”

Mr Mahama pointed out that the 2024 elections will be a crucial test of the NDC’s credibility and integrity.

He stated that, the Ghanaian people are keenly aware of the need for a government that is both honest and effective. They will be looking to the NDC to demonstrate its capability in meeting this standard.

“We must not win the trust and the mandate of Ghanaians only to come and commit the same mistakes that NPP has committed,” he said.

