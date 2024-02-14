I have always kept a close eye on Ghanaian politics, even from my home in Southern California. In particular, I have been following the NPP primaries closely.

Despite opposition from many friends, I have remained a devoted supporter of the “Boy from Bongo.” Vice President Bawumia is the best choice to lead the Elephant Family and potentially Ghana after the 2024 General Elections.

This is due to his competence, astuteness, cleverness, and diligence. More importantly, he deeply understands the Ghana agenda, where the country needs to be and is headed, and what it takes to reach that destination.

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Vice President Bawumia addressed his constituents in Ghana since being elected to lead the NPP.

There was a unique atmosphere during the ceremony. The introduction by former President John A. Kufuor demonstrated his wisdom and highlighted the timely rise of Bawumia.

The former president stated that Vice President Bawumia is a man of destiny and on a mission, and there could not have been a better way to express it. Former President Kufuor demonstrated that, like fine wine, he only got better with age.

Politics can be compared to a game of chess. It involves the strategic rearrangement of the various sectors of a nation, the critique of existing policies and structures, and the use of available resources (both human and natural) to ensure progress and advancement.

The ability to blend these aspects of governance to achieve a desired outcome separates good politicians from bad ones and good leaders from bad ones.

During his excellent speech on Wednesday night, Vice President Bawumia demonstrated a profound appreciation of the art of politics, as opposed to mere “politricks.”

Dr. Bawumia, a member of Ghana’s current government, diagnosed the country’s problems, presented its current state, and recommended strategic solutions. His approach was likened to a skilled surgeon who dissects a tumor to remove it. Dr. Bawumia was honest and transparent in his analysis, much like a typical surgeon, and did not shy away from highlighting the issues and flaws of the government he is part of. By bringing these issues to light, he opened up a wound that needed to be treated and showed how to address them. To ensure transparency, all government contracts will be publicly available for everyone to access.

The man on a mission exhibited that he had listened attentively to the masses. Much like a diligent student, he showed he has been taking notes on the current government of the NPP and its president, his boss, whom he considers his political mentor. He proposed intelligent and insightful policy recommendations and alterations like a diligent student. He proposed a streamlined government with only 50 ministers and deputy ministers and eliminated the unpopular E-Levy.

It is important for Ghana as a nation and its political landscape that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia wins the general polls later in 2024. Besides his astuteness, competence, and vision, Vice President Bawumia has single-handedly changed the country’s political landscape for the better, following in the footsteps of Former President Kufuor and current President Akufo-Addo. His demeanor, humility, and respect for the ordinary person on the street are unmatched.

It’s impressive how this distinguished son from the Northern part of Ghana communicates with a sense of respect, decorum, and modesty. In today’s world, where many people use harsh and vitriolic language, it’s really refreshing to see someone who has been in active politics and at the forefront of politics for almost two decades and has never used indecent speech. The Bible says, “As a man speaks, so is he.” Vice President Bawumia has always spoken well and with grace and dignity. He has set an excellent example for others to follow and helped raise the political discourse level in our society by shifting our attention to a politics of ideas and vision made with arguments backed by empirical data.

Politics is not only about improving citizens’ economic and physical well-being but also about enhancing their moral and ethical well-being and espousing it. As the country’s leader, the president should embody our best qualities rather than our worst. They represent us to the rest of the world and show who we are as a people. Therefore, while we are concerned with how they can use the country’s resources to improve people’s lives, we must also care about their behavior and how they carry themselves.

During my recent browsing, I stumbled upon a quote that caught my attention, “The difference between humans and animals? Animals would never allow the dumbest [and the worst and weakest] ones to lead the pack.” A word to the wise is enough.

The machinery and structure of government do not exist to be led by ordinary people. They are there for visionaries who can lead, nurture, and utilize them as tools to make the most significant impact. To achieve this, we need individuals who are not just talkers and doers of the basic and ordinary. Instead, we need people with a profound passion for our country who genuinely care about the well-being of ordinary citizens. We need to vote for people who sleep, dream, and wake up with the welfare of Ghana on their minds and hearts.

Regarding the candidates competing to lead the nation starting January 7, 2025, they need help matching the passion and dedication of Ghana’s current vice president, Dr. Bawumia. His deep love for Ghana is evident on his face and can be felt in his voice when he speaks about the country and its numerous challenges and how to resolve them.

So, if you were to ask me why anyone should vote for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming general elections, my response would be: Not only is Bawumia competent and prepared, but he is also a man on a mission with the “blood” of Ghana flowing through his veins.

And I know you may be buying into a lie being bandied around by some folks. What else can he do, having been a deputy to Nana Akufo-Addo for the past seven years and steering Ghana safely through this turbulent economic and geopolitical chaos? The answer is not farfetched.

I understand that some people are questioning the capabilities of the current Vice President of Ghana since he has been serving as Nana Akufo-Addo’s deputy for the past seven years. Put differently, how can Dr. Bawumia successfully navigate the country through the economic and geopolitical challenges of our times? However, this perception of the current Second Gentleman is an evident fallacy, as his abilities and qualifications are not in doubt.

Our neighboring country to the west won the CAF AFCON tournament in Abidjan on Sunday, February 11, 2024. Congratulations to them! Hard luck to my many friends from Naija who lost gallantly on Sunday night.

The Elephants had an arduous journey to the top. Their performance in the first game was lackluster, woeful in the second, and atrocious and chaotic in the third. They had a disastrous four-nil defeat in that third game against Equatorial Guinea.

Michel de Montaigne once said, “There are some defeats more triumphant than victories,” this statement holds for the Ivorian team’s third match. T

hey turned a defeat into a triumph by replacing their seasoned coach with a novice assistant who had been a good student, had his own mind and backroom staff, and was made of steel.

This incident proved that some deputies are better equipped and more prepared than the bosses they are meant to support, and all they need is the right opportunity.

Vice President Bawumia is a determined and hardworking individual who has been favored with a visionary intellect and outstanding insight. It is now our duty as citizens to give him the opportunity to lead our great nation of Ghana to greater heights by occupying the Jubilee House from January 7, 2025. All he needs is an opportunity, which is ours to give him.

Written by Dominic Obour.

The author is a person of Ghanaian descent who resides in Southern California

