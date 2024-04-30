A UK-based Nigerian cosmetic doctor, Oluwafemi “Tijion” Esho, has been stripped off his license to practice after being found guilty of giving a female patient Botox ‘in return for sex’.

Esho, a popular TV cosmetic doctor, confessed to an improper emotional relationship with the woman, referred to as Patient A, with whom he exchanged “inappropriate” sexual messages on Instagram.

According to Daily Mail, the 42-year-old doctor, who has several celebrity clients, had told the tribunal he never had any physical sexual contact with Patient A, who is an OnlyFans model.

But, an MPTS panel, sitting in Manchester, ruled earlier this month that Dr Esho did have sexual intercourse with Patient A at his clinic in Newcastle upon Tyne in 2021 and administered Botox free of charge.

The tribunal also ruled that the doctor told the woman he “could get away with giving her botox in exchange for sexual services”.

The panel found that the overall conduct of the doctor was sexually motivated, but it did not find Patient A to be vulnerable because of her profession.

Hence, the tribunal found Dr Esho’s fitness to practise was impaired because of his misconduct and the tribunal announced on Saturday that Esho’s name should be removed from the medical register.

Dr Esho is the founder of the Esho Clinic, which also has locations in London, Liverpool and Dubai, and has a host of celebrity clients.

He issued a statement following the tribunal’s finding of facts in which he admitted his conduct in communications with Patient A was wrong, but he continued to deny having sex with her.