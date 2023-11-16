MediaTek (https://www.MediaTek.com/), a global fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, has collaborated with Digit to offer affordable 4G smartphones to Vodacom (https://www.Vodacom.com/) customers and make modern 4G/ LTE smartphones affordable to millions of its customers in South Africa, Egypt and Tanzania who are still using 2G devices. The Digit4G Energy smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 (https://apo-opa.co/3QFO9Xe), a feature-rich smartphone system on a chip (SoC).

Digit is leveraging the SoC to create a smartphone that delivers the DigitOS experience, 4G connectivity, front and back cameras, a touchscreen plus keyboard combo, preloaded apps such as WhatsApp, TikTok and Facebook, and an app store.

“Africa’s mobile network operators such as Vodacom have made impressive progress in covering the continent with 4G mobile broadband while bringing down the mobile data costs,” said Rami Osman, Director for Business Development, MediaTek Middle East and Africa. “Affordable and reliable Smartphones like the Digit 4G have an invaluable role in accelerating access to those networks so that everyone in Africa can enjoy the benefits of fast mobile connectivity.”

According to the latest data from Vodacom, there are around 600 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa who don’t have a smartphone (2G only or no phone) yet, including 90 million Vodacom subscribers. Vodacom Group is working with players like Digit and MediaTek to create a value chain to drive migration of 2G and 3G users to 4G devices and ensure unconnected customers can get the opportunity to participate in the digital world.

Davide Tacchino, Managing Executive: Terminals at Vodacom said: “4G device distribution and adoption is one of the greatest barriers to unleashing digital inclusion in Africa. We are drawing on our global strengths and partnerships with local suppliers to ensure that affordable data capable devices are available to all our customers to connect them for a better future.”

Abdul Rehman Mahmood, CEO of Digit, added: “DIGIT is on a mission to close the digital divide in Africa and to achieve this, we are pleased to partner with Vodacom Group and MediaTek to have a positive impact on African people’s lives. Digit4G Energy is a unique combination of touch screen with keyboard, operating on DigitOS ensures uninterrupted connectivity with advanced features like VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Hotspot and Bluetooth. Together with Vodacom, DIGIT will work towards making affordable 4G Phones available for all.”

MediaTek is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products, aiming to make tech democratisation a reality and accessible to all.

About MediaTek Inc.:

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.MediaTek.com for more information.

About Digit:

DIGIT stands at the forefront of the mobile phone industry, reshaping the market through an unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, accessibility, and affordability. Digit’s mission is to democratize the digital age, ensuring that state-of-the-art technology is accessible to everyone. After successfully bringing digital world closer to non-internet users in Pakistan through its affordable first of its kind 4G Smart Keypad Phones, Digit’s vision transcends borders, embarking on global expansion through strategic partnerships with international telecom giants and distribution networks.

Come join Digit in mission to make technology accessible, narrow the digital divide, and bring affordable smartphones to the world. Digit® isn’t just a brand; it’s a revolution, promising an exciting digital future for all. Visit www.Digit4g.com for more information.