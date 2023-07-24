Manchester United gained bragging rights over rivals Arsenal as first-half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho sealed a 2-0 friendly win at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The match was played in front of a stadium soccer record crowd of 82,262.

Fernandes celebrated being appointed United’s new captain by beating Aaron Ramsdale from 20 yards, although the Arsenal keeper could have done better.

And Sancho doubled the advantage with a powerful shot into the top corner.

The winger, playing as a false nine in an outfield line-up manager Erik ten Hag changed completely at half-time, finished after speeding on to a mistake from Gabriel.

However it was not all good news for United, who lost forward Amad Diallo to injury minutes after his introduction at the interval.

Arsenal created a number of chances but failed to find the net, including Gabriel’s late header which was deflected wide.

Asked for the lessons he learned from the match, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said simply: “That I hate to lose, that we all hate to lose.

“I don’t like the feeling I have right now.”

Towards the end of the game some fans started throwing punches at each other in the stand behind the United goal, although the altercation was quickly resolved.

After the final whistle, the two teams took part in a penalty shootout – with both managers having decided their players needed to practise in front of a crowd.

United won that too, 5-3, after Arsenal’s Fabio Vieira skied his effort over the bar.