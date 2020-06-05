Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso South, Ben Abdallah Bandah, has described as unnecessary curses invoked on New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives by some angry youth.

The suspicion of the youth is that there are attempts by some executives to by hook or crook maintain the incumbent MP.

To this effect, they invoked curses on any individual or groups who are in bed with the MP and have made plans to disqualify all four opponents of Mr Bandah.

Reacting to the claims, Mr Bandah said he is absolutely carefree to the actions of the aggrieved youth because their curses can only have effect if he is guilty of the accusations.

He said he has executed his duties diligently and will be maintained on vote of confidence.

His achievements; building schools, roads in the constituency are unprecedented contrary to the demonstrators’ views.

He also urged his supporters to remain calm as the party was yet to take any decision.