The Nigerian Government is set to begin cash payment to 200,000 beneficiaries.

Those who will get the money, are urban poor senior citizens, who don’t have access to regular income and have been impacted by COVID-19.

The Coordinator, National Social Safety Net Programme, Iorwa Apera, made the announcement on Monday in Abuja.

Apera, who is an official of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, explained that the identified citizens were authenticated by their respective communities.

He noted that 4 percent of 35 million poor and vulnerable persons in the national register in 36 states and the FCT were elderly persons.

Two million individuals, categorised as senior citizens, were aggregated by location, education, age, status, disability and sex.