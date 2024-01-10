A dedicated cyclist has embarked on an arduous three-day journey from Accra to Tamale to stand in solidarity with Chef Faila during her monumental cook-a-thon.

Among the many highlights of the just-ended attempt was Zakaria Mbahiyam’s trip which started in the hearts of Ashaiman through to other regions and ended at the venue.

He journeyed through Dambai, Wulensi, Bimbilla, Yendi, Sandu before arriving in Tamale.

He adorned himself with a branded t-shirt of chef Faila as well as a Ghana flag, a helmet and an emergency backpack.

However, the journey wasn’t without its challenges. Mbahiyam encountered multiple obstacles along the way, including brake malfunctions and recurring flat tires on his bicycle.

He arrived last night and was warmly welcomed at Clinton Guest House, where he spent the night.

He was given a rousing welcome by her team and supporters and an acknowledgement from Chef Faila herself.