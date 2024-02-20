Ghana Cocoa Board has revealed to Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee that the company has lost over 150 thousand metric tonnes of cocoa beans to smuggling in 2023.

This was revealed by Chief Executive Officer of the COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Adu when he appeared before the Public Account Committee Tuesday morning.

According to the COCOBOD CEO, cocoa production has also declined due to the activities of galamsey and diseases.

He said the COCOBOD is collaborating with the National Security and other stakeholders, as well as farm rehabilitation programmes to address the challenges

Meanwhile, the Minority on the Public Accounts Committee is calling for an immediate resignation of the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD Joseph Boahen Adu over what they describe as his inability to find solution to current challenges confronting the institution.

