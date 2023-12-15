Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says France striker Christopher Nkunku will be involved in the squad to face Sheffield United on Saturday.

Nkunku joined the Blues for £52m from RB Leipzig in the summer but suffered a left knee injury during a pre-season friendly in Chicago.

The 26-year-old had surgery in August and has yet to make a Premier League appearance for his new club.

Pochettino said Nkunku can now begin to get a “feel” for the English game.

He added: “It’s a big motivation for us, for his team-mates, and the fans to see a player that should be important for us being in the squad for the first time.

“It’s very good news for us and it’s time to be calm and quiet because we don’t want to put the pressure on him.”

Nkunku scored 16 goals in 25 games in the German Bundesliga last season and has won 10 caps for his country.

He was Pochettino’s first signing after the Argentine took charge at Stamford Bridge in May but was injured in a challenge with Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels.

Before his injury, Nkunku had impressed during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States by scoring three goals in five games.

Meanwhile, Pochettino also confirmed during his news conference on Friday that Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is out until at least late December with a knee injury.

Sanchez’s absence opens the door for Serbia international Djordje Petrovic, signed in the summer from New England Revolution, to start in his place.

“Of course [I have faith in him],” said Pochettino. “I have faith in all my players. He arrived to Chelsea because he has potential.

“We really trust he can perform in the way we want.”

Chelsea have lost back-to-back Premier League games to Manchester United and Everton and are 12th in the table, level on 19 points with Brentford, Wolves and Bournemouth.