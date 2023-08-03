Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, has reacted to multiple clubs’ interest in signing Mohammed Kudus this summer.

English clubs have expressed their interest in the Ajax attacker following his incredible season for club and country during the 2022/23 campaign.

Kudus displayed an impressive performance in the 2022 World Cup despite the Black Stars’ early exit.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are the latest to be mentioned after Everton were linked with him during the January transfer window.

Hughton, speaking to talkSPORT praised the 22-year-old and his chances of succeeding in the English top flight should he seal a move.

“He [Kuds] is a player of interest. There is no doubt and I know there was interest last season [from] Everton,” he said.

“He is a player that will always show interest from clubs. He is young and has super abilities and also has that flexibility…

“[Premier League interest is] no surprise. The most important thing is he is playing,” he added.

Kudus has been absent from Ajax’s pre-season training in the last week with the club announcing it is due to an injury.

