The Akufo-Addo government needs to a whopping 120 million dollars to complete its flagship National Cathedral project.

Construction work on the National Cathedral has reportedly stalled for some months.

Foundation works on the multi-million dollar project have been completed and workers have been asked to leave site.

The reason for this development, according to the Executive Director of the National Secretariat, Professor Paul Opoku-Mensah, is due to lack of funds.

National Cathedral

In an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, he stated that they have suspended the project to raise adequate resources to continue.

He indicated that the workers had been sent home until there is enough money to continue with work.

Professor Opoku-Mensah revealed that the pre-engineered steel and other materials for the project need to be imported but there is no money.

He noted that once they get the $120 million, the National Cathedral will be completed for commissioning in 2024.

Prof. Opoku-Mensah said given that the Cathedral Project is of historical significance to the consolidation of Christianity and also has economic value to the state, it is important for it to be pursued vigorously.