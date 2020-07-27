Ghanaian Instagram model and actress, Hajia4real, and actress, Salma Mumin, have got social media buzzing with their latest photo.

The two Ghanaian celebrities have been friends for some time now without any beef or issues.

In a photo that is available online, Hajia4real and Salma Mumin wore same outfits to perhaps ascertain their closeness as pals.

The duo wore pairs of blue jeans dresses, each of which were of the same style.

READ ALSO:

They both complemented their dresses with nice sneakers to match as Hajia4real had a brown scarf on with a light brown bag.

Salma Mumin captioned the photo: Call US the “wa” sisters.

Below is the post: