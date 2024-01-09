Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak’s remarkable journey to break the ‘Guinness Book of Records for the longest individual cooking marathon has cooked over 150 meals and counting.

She has skillfully prepared different mouth-watering Ghanaian delicacies, including jollof rice, braised rice, banku, tuo zaafi, fufu, rice balls and various soups.

Additionally, her expertise extends to foreign delights such as pancakes, waffles, samosas, spring rolls, baked pastries, and assortment of salads.

Chef Failatu has generously served over 600 plates of food, with approximately 150 plates served to orphanages and street children.

Beyond her vibrant personality, those who have had the pleasure of tasting Chef Failatu’s food have praised her.

Her food presentation skills are also a feast for the eyes.

See some of the meals captured on her official social media pages below:

