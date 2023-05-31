The Ghana Police Service Inspector, Ahmed Twumasi, accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Adum, Kumasi, has been officially charged with murder by the Attorney General.

Inspector Twumasi, stationed at the Kumasi Central Divisional Command, has been under provisional murder charges since his arrest in Oyoko near Effiduase a month ago.

Appearing in court for the second time within a month, Inspector Twumasi faced a challenging audience consisting of relatives and friends of his late girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah.

