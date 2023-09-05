The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has announced a suspension of its industrial strike action.

The decision is the outcome of a voting exercise supervised by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Association on September 4, 2023.

Majority of the members voted to call off the strike action.

All CETAG members have therefore been directed to resume work latest by Thursday, September 7, 2023.

However, the Association has warned it will advise itself if, by October 31, 2023, all the arbitral awards have not been implemented by the Ministry of Education.

On August 1, 2023, CETAG embarked on an indefinite strike to push the government to redeem its promise of implementing its negotiated conditions of service.

Their decision follows the non-compliance of the government to implement the National Labour Commission’s (NLC) Arbitral Award Orders and the negotiated conditions of service since May 2, 2023.

The President of CETAG, Prince Obeng-Himah, insisted the NLC must compel the Finance Ministry to heed agreements on their conditions of service, adding that until they see total compliance with the orders, they will not budge.

